Miley Cyrus Gets Hilariously Spooked by Liam Hemsworth's Latest Prank: 'I Hate You, I'm Going to Cry!'

Liam Hemsworth can’t stop pranking Miley Cyrus.

The 28-year-old Aussie actor has taken great delight in sharing his playful exploits on social media. Many are at the expense of his lady love, who is not exactly a fan.

This latest episode, posted to his Instagram Stories on Monday, finds Hemsworth hiding at the foot of a staircase, finger raised to his face in a conspiratorial “shh” as Cyrus can be heard approaching. As she reaches the bottom, Hemsworth leaps forward with a roar, causing his fiancée to shriek with fright.

“She love when I do this,” reads the text over the screen, but her reaction suggests otherwise.

“F— you!” she swears. “I hate you, I’m going to cry!”

This is just the latest in a fairly extensive list of pranks Hemsworth has pulled on his poor partner. In late April, Cyrus, 25, shared a selfie video of the couple out for a drive as they danced to 21 Savage’s 2017 single, “Bank Account.”

The singer, in the passenger seat, appeared to be focused on the camera and filming the moment as the actor abruptly caught her off guard by yelling, “Oh s—!,” and pretending to lose control of their car.

“I f—ing hate when he does this s—,” the former Voice judge captioned the video.

Fans of Cyrus and Hemsworth, who first got engaged in 2012, will remember he pulled the same stunt back in 2016.

The engaged pair were singing along to Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” in a video that also featured her beagle Barbie. “Babe stop, seriously!” Cyrus can be heard saying in the selfie video after Hemsworth spontaneously yelled.