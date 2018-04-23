Miley Cyrus fell for another prank by her fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

Over the weekend, the singer, 25, shared a selfie video of herself on Instagram Story while in the passenger seat and Hemsworth, 28, driving as the couple danced to 21 Savage’s 2017 single, “Bank Account.”

Cyrus appeared to be focused on the camera and filming the moment as the actor abruptly caught her off guard by yelling, “Oh s—!,” and pretending to lose control of their car.

“I f—ing hate when he does this s—,” the former Voice judge captioned the video.

Fans of Cyrus and Hemsworth, who first got engaged in 2012, will remember that he enjoys pranking her — the actor previously pulled the same stunt back in 2016.

The engaged pair were singing along to Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” in a video that also featured her beagle Barbie. “Babe stop, seriously!” Cyrus can be heard saying in the selfie video after Hemsworth spontaneously yelled.

The prank video is the latest sighting of Cyrus and Hemsworth together since they attended several Oscars afterparties in March.

The couple was spotted at the Elton John AIDS Foundation viewing party and then at the Vanity Fair afterparty.

Cyrus and Hemsworth — who first began dating after meeting on the set of their 2009 Nicholas Sparks romance movie The Last Song — previously kicked off the new year in Hemsworth’s native Australia to celebrate Liam’s 28th birthday with al fresco meals with his parents and sunny dates at the beach.

Though they’ve been sporting rings, the actor’s older brother and Avengers star Chris Hemsworth shot down rumors that the two had tied the knot, saying Cyrus was “not officially” a member of the family yet in a January radio interview.