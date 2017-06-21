Miley Cyrus: ‘I Really Hope My Sister Noah Never Feels Pressures’ of Music Industry Like I Did

Miley Cyrus has been through many ups and downs during her 12-year Hollywood career. Now, her sister Noah Cyrus, 17, is making it big in the music industry, and no one is more protective of her than her 24-year-old big sister.

“When you’re in this industry, adults treat kids like adults,” Miley told Elvis Duran during the inaugural podcast of iHeartRadio’s Label Defiers with ZICO Coconut Water.

“I think the way people judge you or people would write articles on me when I was a kid going through the times of having crazy breakouts or going through break ups or whatever I was going through, people would treat me like I could handle those comments as an adult, like I had this thick skin,” she continued.

As Noah navigates the industry, Miley revealed that she hopes her little sister remains her authentic self.

“I think it makes you jaded, it makes you guarded, and I don’t ever want her to get like that. Or your style or the way that you think because you want to please people,” she said. “I really hope that she never feels those pressures and I hope other people respect her and don’t actually make her something she’s not.”

Specifically, The Voice coach has given Noah some sage advice about social media. “I always tell Noah, keep your Instagram comments turned off. Never read anything that anyone says about you. Don’t Google yourself,” Miley shared.

More than ever, Noah and Miley’s careers and lives have paralleled, so much so that the siblings have formed a new bond.

“Now with Noah being on the road, she kind of understands, more than ever, how I feel of how draining it is. She understands how hard it is now,” the fiancée of Liam Hemsworth explained about life on tour. “Now having someone that really understands how hard it can be when you’re away from home for a month, me and my little sister have a new bond over that.”

Even joking, “She loves me more now that she knows I do something. She always thought I do nothing and that I went to put two wigs on.”

And Noah is so much more than just being Miley’s younger sister.

“She didn’t even tell me that this was really happening all of a sudden, which I think she wanted to really do it on her own,” the former Disney Channel star said of Noah’s rapid rise to stardom. “So I’m really proud of her that she did. I think she really didn’t involve me as much … I think she just wanted to get out on her own two feet without this having anything to do with me.”