Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Make ‘VERY Special’ Visit to Sick Kids at Children’s Hospital

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are giving back this holiday season.

Just days before ringing in the New Year, the love birds headed to the Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, California, to spread some much-needed cheer to the sick patients.

Cyrus, 24, uploaded a slew of Instagram photos of the visit, showing herself and Hemsworth, 26, alongside the children.

“Queen Warrior!!!! Yes you are!!!!!” Cyrus captioned a photo of herself and Hemsworth with a young girl — all of them sporting wide smiles.

Thank you for having us today! Beautiful children everywhere!

Thank you @radychildrens for your incredible dedication to bettering the lives and health of the beautiful youngins @liamhemsworth and I got to visit today!

She teased the visit earlier in the day, uploading a selfie to Instagram and writing, “It’s a VERY special day for @happyhippiefdn !!!! Will fill y’all in SOOOOON! Can’t wait to share.”

Hospital officials were thrilled with the visit too, sharing a video slideshow filled with pictures of the couple with the children on Facebook.

“Today we received a surprise special visit from a couple of people you might recognize,” hospital officials wrote alongside the video. “Thank you to Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth and The Happy Hippie Foundation for bringing joy and laughter to our patients!”

The engaged couple have been full of holiday cheer in recent weeks.

Cyrus and the Australian actor celebrated Christmas early with a family Christmas Eve bash alongside Cyrus’ parents — Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus — and her siblings Trace, Noah, Brandi and Braison.