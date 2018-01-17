Chris Hemsworth Clarifies Brother Liam Is 'Not Officially' Married to Miley Cyrus

Have Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth finally taken a trip down the aisle?

Fans are abuzz with speculation that the longtime sweethearts wed in secret over the New Year’s holiday, but now Liam’s brother Chris is here to put those rumors to rest. During an interview with SiriusXM on Tuesday to promote his new film 12 Strong, the elder Hemsworth revealed that Miley is “not officially” a member of the family yet.

But even though they haven’t formally tied the knot, Chris, 34 says that he gets along great with Cyrus — despite the fact that the 24-year-old routinely leaves her superstar Hannah Montana persona at home. “I always just expected her to put on a show and bang a few songs out but she never does,” he said with a laugh. “I’m insisting constantly. I’m like, ‘When’s the performance coming?’ But she’s just a lot of fun.”

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Todd Williamson/Getty

The couple have been spending time in the Hemsworths’ native Australia to celebrate Liam’s 28th birthday with al fresco meals with his parents and sunny dates at the beach.

What's it like to have @MileyCyrus as a future in-law!? @chrishemsworth says his brother @LiamHemsworth's fiancée doesn't perform for the family, but she's "just a lot of fun"! pic.twitter.com/lX1bkUaKsg — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) January 16, 2018

Even though he’s the older brother, Chris apparently hasn’t passed on any helpful tips or insight about married life.”He doesn’t need my advice,” he says.

Chris Hemsworth Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Chris admitted seeking advice himself from his mother when he married wife Elsa Pataky in 2010.

“I asked my mom about marriage and kids and she said, ‘Look, we’ve been doing it for a long, long time—if there was an answer to it and a way to do it properly, we’d have it figured out. There’d be one book that says, here’s how to do it!'”