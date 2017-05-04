Miley Cyrus’ New Song ‘Malibu’ Reveals How She and Fiancé Liam Hemsworth Had to ‘Refall in Love’

Miley Cyrus has new music on the way, and it’s a love ballad for fiancé Liam Hemsworth!

The singer, 24, explains the meaning of her upcoming first single “Malibu” off her yet-untitled album in her new Billboard cover story, revealing that the pop-rock song — which is slated for a May 11 release — is “unlike anything she has recorded before.”

Cyrus sings: “I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song.”

After ending their engagement in 2013, Cyrus and Hemsworth, 27, rekindled their romance in early 2016, and after writing “Malibu,” she admitted they needed to “refall for each other.”

On pouring her heart out in the lyrics, the former Disney Channel star shared that the song was created during an Uber ride to The Voice set, when she was a season 11 coach in late 2016.

“They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel’?” Cyrus explained why she was inspired to pen the song.

Following her breakup, she was “so immersed in work” to find herself again. “I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard,” Cyrus recalled. “Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.’ We had to refall for each other.”

These days, Cyrus shares a Malibu property with Hemsworth — and their seven dogs, two pigs and two miniature horses. Hemsworth bought the property in 2014 before Cyrus moved in, and now it’s where she built Rainbow Land, the boho recording studio where she has been fine-tuning her forthcoming sixth studio album.