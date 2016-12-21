Miley Christmas! Liam Hemsworth Joins the Cyrus Family for an Adorable Holiday Photo

Miley Christmas, one and all!

The Cyrus family gathered together for a holiday photo, and Miley‘s fiancé Liam Hemsworth got in on the fun. The 26-year-old Australian actor fit right in with his future in-laws as they celebrated Christmas a little early on Tuesday. The couple were joined by Miley’s mom and dad — Billy Ray and Tish — siblings Trace, Noah, Brandi and Braison, and some furry friends. Miley, as usual, is resplendent in her finest festive onesie.

“Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing,” Brandi captioned the photo she shared to Instagram.

Miley, 24, also shared a photo of herself getting up close and personal with Hemsworth’s dog, Dora. No caption was required.

After ending their engagement in 2013, Miley and Hemsworth rekindled their romance earlier this year. This time around, they’ve been notably more private and out of the public eye.

Since reuniting, one source told PEOPLE the more “low key” couple is better than ever: “With Liam back in her life, she seems to enjoy it much more.”