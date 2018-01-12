Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Hold Hands Days After Having Lunch with His Parents in Australia

G’day (soul)mates!

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth continued to soak up the sun in the actor’s native Australia on Thursday with a trip to the Rick Shores restaurant in Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast, Queensland.

The “Malibu” singer, 25, dressed down for the summer weather, wearing a “G’Day Mate” t-shirt which she paired with some short red athletic shorts, a pair of glittery slides, and a black over-the-shoulder bag with a heart on it.

The Hunger Games actor — who was also dressed casually in tank top and a pair of black shorts — shared a sweet moment with his fiancée as their pair held hands while crossing the street.

The couple — who first began dating after meeting on the set of their 2009 Nicholas Sparks romance movie The Last Song — were previously spotted in Australia having lunch with the 27-year-old actor’s parents on Tuesday and wearing their so-called “promise rings.”

But even though the lovebirds are happily engaged, Cyrus has openly talked about her feelings on marriage in the past, making it very clear that she can’t see herself walking down the aisle anytime soon.

The Daily Mail previously reported that she told The Sun on Sunday newspaper in September that she doesn’t “envision marriage.”

“I’m 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do [before I get married],” she said. “Three years ago, if you’d asked me if I’d be here, this happy with this man, I’d have been stunned. I’m just riding this out. In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more. I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it’s possible to get even happier, I’ll take it.”

And back in April, Cyrus’ father, Billy Ray got marriage rumors swirling when he tweeted a picture of his daughter looking ever-so-happy in a white bridal-esque dress, captioning the picture, “I’m so happy… you are happy.”

Cyrus has been sporting the same Neil Lane diamond ring Hemsworth gave her during their first engagement in 2012, even though she told Ellen DeGeneres it’s not quite her style.

“This is really weird, because this is like real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy … they don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016.

“So sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Tune. And [Hemsworth’s] kind of like, ‘What’s going on?’ ” she continued. “I am like, ‘This isn’t really my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it because you love me.’ “