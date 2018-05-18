Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Surprise Elton John at His Last Las Vegas Show: 'We Love You'

As Elton John wrapped up his 14-year-long Las Vegas residency on Thursday, the legendary singer got a surprise visit from two very special fans.

Sharing a photo of himself sandwiched between Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, John, 71, announced that if there was one of the things he’d miss the most about his time in Las Vegas was never knowing “who’s going to pop by.”

“Love you @mileycyrus and @liamhemsworth,” he added.

Cyrus also shared the same photo on her Instagram Story, as she added a sweet message for the pop icon.

“We love you @eltonjohn,” she wrote alongside the image.

This is hardly the first time the two singers have showered each other in affection.

After the pair teamed up for to perform John’s classic hit “Tiny Dancer” at the Grammy Awards in January, the 25-year-old couldn’t stop singing his praises.

“Sir Elton John, I can’t thank you enough for giving me the honor of performing with you tonight at The Grammys!” the “Malibu” singer wrote on social media, alongside a picture of the pair embracing.

“I’ve loved every moment I’ve spent with you over the years & will cherish each second of your kindness,” she continued. “Let’s kick ass and keep fighting for an end to the AIDS epidemic! Everything you do inspires me to keep workin hard and never giving up on all my dreams ! Love you dearly!”

Returning the favor, John shared a candid photo of the pair as he praised Cyrus for being “a real singer and artist.”

“Such a thrill to perform with @mileycyrus last night. Great to share the stage with a real singer and artist. I thought she was terrific in every way and looked so gorgeous. I love you dear Miley. Such a beautiful woman and a beautiful soul,” he wrote.

Following their duet at the Grammys, Cyrus lent her voice to a pair of star-packed tribute albums — one of which had a country feel — honoring the pop icon and his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin.

John will hit the road again in September as he begins his farewell tour, which will continue over the course of three years with 300 dates.