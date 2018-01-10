Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth left Malibu to start the new year in a place where the sky is (currently) more blue.

The pair returned to the actor’s native Australia for some fun in the sun in Byron Bay, New South Wales, where they dressed down in summer ensembles as they stepped out to enjoy lunch with friends and Hemsworth’s parents, Leonie and Craig, on Tuesday.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Media-Mode/Splash News

The “Malibu” singer, 25, wore a black bikini top with cut-off shorts, taking selfies at the table and cuddling up to the actor, 27, with her arm on his back, as they both donned their so-called “promise rings.”

And while they may be wearing promise rings, Cyrus has openly talked about her feelings on marriage in the past, making it very clear that she can’t see herself walking down the aisle anytime soon.

The Daily Mail previously reported that she told The Sun on Sunday newspaper in September that she doesn’t “envision marriage.”

“I’m 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do [before I get married],” she said. “Three years ago, if you’d asked me if I’d be here, this happy with this man, I’d have been stunned. I’m just riding this out. In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more. I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it’s possible to get even happier, I’ll take it.”

Cyrus’ father, Billy Ray, got marriage rumors swirling last April when he tweeted a picture of his daughter looking ever-so-happy in a white bridal-esque dress, captioning the picture, “I’m so happy… you are happy.”

Cyrus has been sporting the same Neil Lane diamond ring Hemsworth gave her during their first engagement in 2012, even though she told Ellen DeGeneres it’s not quite her style.

“This is really weird, because this is like real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy … they don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016. “So sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Tune. And [Hemsworth’s] kind of like, What’s going on? I am like, This isn’t really my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it because you love me.”