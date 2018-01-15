Miley Cyrus Celebrates Liam Hemsworth’s Birthday in Australia Alongside His Parents and Friends

Miley Cyrus had a little help with wishing Liam Hemsworth a happy birthday this year!

The “Malibu” singer, 25, celebrated her fiancé’s 28th birthday by attending a festive outing with his family and friends held at a cafe near Byron Bay in the actor’s native Australia.

Cyrus embraced the warm summer weather by dressing down in a red crop top and a pair of cutoff jeans, which she accessorized with a series of layered golden necklaces. Hemsworth also dressed casually, opting for a tank top, shorts, and a pair of plain flip flops.

Among the guests who had assembled to celebrate the happy day were the Hunger Games actor’s parents, Leonie and Craig — making it the second time Cyrus was spotted spending quality time with her future in-laws in a week.

Cyrus had previously taken time out from her Australian vacation to share a sweet birthday message to her “best friend” on social media.

“Happiest birthday to my very best friend on the entire planet! I ❤️ u!” Cyrus captioned the post, which featured three candid snaps of the couple cuddled up together.

The couple have been busy enjoying themselves during their warm weather holiday and were previously seen soaking in the Aussie sun on Thursday as they walked around hand-in-hand.

And during Cyrus and Hemsworth’s lunch with the actor’s parents on Tuesday, the lovebirds were both spotted wearing their so-called “promise rings.”

But even though the pair — who first began dating after meeting on the set of their 2009 Nicholas Sparks romance movie The Last Song — are happily engaged, Cyrus has openly talked about her feelings on marriage in the past, making it very clear that she can’t see herself walking down the aisle anytime soon.

The Daily Mail previously reported that she told The Sun on Sunday newspaper in September that she doesn’t “envision marriage.”

“I’m 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do [before I get married],” she said. “Three years ago, if you’d asked me if I’d be here, this happy with this man, I’d have been stunned. I’m just riding this out.”

“In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more. I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it’s possible to get even happier, I’ll take it,” she added.