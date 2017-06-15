Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon Go Undercover as Subway Buskers, Fooling Absolutely No One

Ask any New Yorker and they’ll tell you there’s rarely a good surprise on the subway. However, Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon recently treated commuters to a special performance as they waited for their trains.

When Cyrus took over The Tonight Show Starring on Wednesday, she and Fallon tried to earn some extra money by busking in the subway station under Rockefeller Center. The duo initially tried to go undercover in country personas, with Cyrus donning a long black wig, a cowboy hat and sunglasses while the late show host used facial hair and a wig to hide his identity.

Fallon played tambourine while the 24-year-old singer let out a “Yee-haw!” and began a rendition of “Jolene,” backed by a guitarist and drummer.

It’s not clear whether it was Cyrus’ voice or the pair’s lackluster disguises that gave them away – but straphangers quickly gathered around the performers with their phones recording all the action.

Once the secret was out, Cyrus and Fallon took off their wigs and led the crowd in singing the former Disney Channel star’s hit “Party in the U.S.A.”

“This is my first time [playing] at the subway station,” Cyrus told the crowd. “This is exciting s— for me!”

Fallon got in on the fun by passing the microphone around for some spectators to show off their musical talent.

Cyrus kept on singing when she played “Google Translate Songs,” in which she and Fallon sang lyrics to tunes that had been translated into various other languages and back into English.

After singing hits like Dusty Springfield’s “Son of a Preacher Man” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” they did a duet of Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” which Google translated into “Land Forms Don’t Prefer to Get High.”