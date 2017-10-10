People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Music

Miley Cyrus, James Corden Belt ‘Party in the USA’ in Carpool Karaoke Sneak Peek

By @nelson_jeff

Posted on

It’s a party in the carpool lane!

Miley Cyrus will join James Corden on The Late Late Show Tuesday night, filling the passenger seat for another round of Carpool Karaoke.

In a teaser clip the “Malibu” singer shared on Twitter, Cyrus, 24, harkens back to her previous musical eras. First, the late-night host, 39, uses Cyrus’s tongue — as made famous during her twerk-tastic Bangerz album cycle — to dampen postage stamps. Then, backed by the comedian, Cyrus shows off her impressive pipes, bopping along to her 2009 classic “Party in the U.S.A.”

YouTube

This isn’t the first time Cyrus has jumped in the carpool lane. Earlier this year, she and her creative family — dad Billy Ray, mom Tish, sisters Brandi and Noah and brothers Trace and Braison — starred in a Cyrus family Carpool Karaoke special, exclusively available on Apple Music.

Cyrus’ latest TV appearance follows the recent release of her sixth studio album, Younger Now.

Check out Cyrus and Corden on The Late Late Show Tuesday night. (Check local listings.)