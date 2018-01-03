Miley Cyrus is more than just a mentor to those she coaches on The Voice — she’s a true friend.

Janice Freeman, who competed on Team Miley during season 13 of the singing competition show, revealed on social media that the 25-year-old helped her family by finding a placement until they found permanent housing, then covered the deposit and paid six months rent.

“Miley, you are my dawg, like my best friend, and I will defend you to the bitter end,” an emotional Freeman said in an Instagram live video. “You got somebody that got your back.”

She continued, “I’m so overwhelmed, and I need y’all to understand that it is time to go into 2018 believing God for real. Y’all don’t understand that you see these people on TV—you see things happening and all of that—but you don’t understand that these people are real. Her heart is so huge and she allows God to use her to bless my life.”

Thank you ALL but she found us placement until we found permanent housing, gave me the deposit, covered me for 6 months so I can get on my feet! @MileyCyrus you are one of my closest friends and what you did for me and my family Im praying GOD gives you the desire of your heart! — Janice Freeman (@janice_freeman) January 1, 2018

On New Year’s Day, Freeman clarified exactly how Cyrus helped her out on Twitter.

“Thank you ALL but she found us placement until we found permanent housing, gave me the deposit, covered me for 6 months so I can get on my feet!” the cancer survivor said in response to a report that the pop star bought her a house. “@MileyCyrus you are one of my closest friends and what you did for me and my family Im praying GOD gives you the desire of your heart!”

Both Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson turned their chairs around for Freeman in The Voice‘s blind auditions, where the Pennsylvania native sang “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons. Ultimately, the 32-year-old chose to join Cyrus’ team, finishing 11th in the competition.