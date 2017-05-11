Miley Cyrus returned to the same building where she previously auditioned for her starring role in Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana at age 12.

“The first time I was ever in this building, which I drove to from Nashville with my mom … I had to sign in at the desk right there and tell them, ‘I’m here for an audition,'” Cyrus, 24, reminisced during an interview with Radio Disney on Thursday to talk about her new single, “Malibu.”

“I auditioned with a song that I had written (with a friend of my dad’s) called ‘We’re Going to the Beach.’ And it was about being in Nashville and leaving to go to the beach. And that (the beach) being a paradise and a home… that’s the paradise to live. When you want to take a break you go to the beach and all your worries are gone,” the former Disney Channel star added.

Fast forward to the present, Cyrus is promoting “Malibu,” her first single in over two years and the lead preview from her upcoming sixth studio album.

“Now promoting this new song ‘Malibu,’ that coming from Nashville I never would have imagined living in Malibu at this time in my life or by the ocean because I grew up on a farm. And now it’s just sort of ironic that these two songs are from the same person, just (almost) fifteen years later,” she explained.

Cyrus, whose last album was 2015’s Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, previously told Billboard that “Malibu” was partly inspired by her rekindled relationship with fiancé Liam Hemsworth, whom she lives with in Malibu, California.

During her walk down memory lane at Radio Disney, the Grammy-nominee was surprised with a video of one of her first Hannah Montana auditions.

Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, brought the throwback clip, which featured a young Cyrus singing the song she referenced — “We’re Going to the Beach.”

And nothing could’ve been more kismet than a young Cyrus wearing a T-shirt that had the phrase “I should have my own TV show” written on it for her audition.

For four seasons, Miley played the titular character on Hannah Montana — a normal girl by day, a famous singer by night— until the hit series concluded in 2011.

Cyrus will perform “Malibu” on Sunday, May 21 at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

Cyrus’ full interview on Radio Disney airs Wednesday, May 17 at 2:00 p.m., PT/ 5:00 p.m., ET on Radio Disney and the Radio Disney app.