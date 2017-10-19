Miley Cyrus Surprises Las Vegas Shooting Victim With Special Message: ‘I’m thinking about you all the time’

A big Miley Cyrus fan received a heartwarming message from her idol on Tuesday.

The “Malibu” singer, 24, sent Las Vegas shooting victim, Katrina Hannah, a sweet video message, which was shown to her on Tuesday by one of Katrina’s friends, according to ABC 7.

“Hi Katrina, this is Miley,” the singer said in the video. “I’ve heard about you from so many wonderful people. Your name got to me from so many friends, some contestants on The Voice.”

“They said that you’re a huge fan, and I just wanted you to know that I’m thinking about you all the time,” Cyrus continued. “Sending all good, healing, and peaceful vibes to you, all your family and your friends. I hope you’ll feel better soon and just want you to know that you’ll be on my mind and on my heart. See ya!”

.@MileyCyrus surprises Las Vegas shooting victim Katrina Hannah w a message. Miley saw our past profiles of Katrina, who is just back in CA. pic.twitter.com/rfzva4ntKR — Elex Michaelson (@abc7elex) October 18, 2017

Katrina, who was injured at the Route 91 Harvest festival, saw the message from her hospital while wearing a neck brace. She was shot twice while at the festival — once in the shoulder, and once in the neck.

According to ABC 7 reporter Elex Michaelson, Cyrus saw a previous story written about Katrina and sent her the message. Katrina is now back in California with her family.

While watching the video, Katrina immediately gasped and began to cry as she heard Cyrus’ message to her.

Earlier this month, Cyrus sang Dido’s 2013 single “No Freedom” alongside Adam Sandler on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in honor of the victims of the tragic Las Vegas shooting.