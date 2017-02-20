Miley Cyrus Hits the Farm for a Fun Family Weekend with Her Parents and Siblings

It was a Cyrus family reunion over the weekend, with the entire gang gathered for a little fresh air on the farm.

Miley Cyrus documented the meet-up with her mother Tish Cyrus, 49, and father Billy Ray Cyrus, 55, as well as with some of her siblings: brothers Trace, 27, and Braison Cyrus, 22, and older sister Brandi Cyrus, 29.

In one photo, the brood posed together, with Miley writing, “FAMILY” flanked by two emoji hearts. She added “MISS U @noahcyrus,” a shout out to her absent younger sister – and budding musician – Noah Cyrus, 17.

The 24-year-old posted a series of photos from the weekend, writing of one photo with her siblings, “Brudderzzzzz.”

Brudderzzzzz @tracecyrus & @braisonccyrus ❤️💛💚💙💜 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 17, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

Sugaaaaa Bear 🐻❤️🐻❤️ A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:43am PST

In images from Sunday, Miley showed off her family’s collection of farm animals, including a cow named Eddie and a beautiful horse.

Eddie baby! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 18, 2017 at 11:52am PST

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 18, 2017 at 11:54am PST

Later, Miley relaxed with her mother and father on a bench overlooking the vast property. “Home,” she wrote.

❤️ Home ❤️ @tishcyrus @billyraycyrus A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 19, 2017 at 10:09am PST

@tishcyrus 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 19, 2017 at 10:43am PST

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 19, 2017 at 10:44am PST

In his own image from the day, Billy Ray wrote, “A great day,” tagging his wife and daughter.

A great day @mileycyrus @tishcyrus A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) on Feb 19, 2017 at 2:22pm PST

The family owns a 500-acre farm in Nashville, Tennessee, Billy Ray previously told PEOPLE.

Though the family is scattered throughout the country, Braison told PEOPLE, “It’s home base. Like when s—‘s going down, come here.”

In addition to the cow, the Cyrus family has six horses, multiple dogs and even a zebra donkey named Eeyore.

Brandi and mom Tish are filming their new Bravo show, Cyrus vs, Cyrus, in Nashville.

The show, which will make its debut this year, pits the pair against one another in decorating face-offs. In each episode, Brandi and Tish will try to win over one prospective interior design client with renovation plans. The homeowner — most will be Nashville “friends and word-of-mouth clients,” Bravo said — will then select whose plan they’d like to pursue for a total room overhaul.