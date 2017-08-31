Following devastation in Texas caused by Hurricane Harvey, Miley Cyrus is joining the list of several celebrities contributing to relief efforts.

As a guest on the Season 15 premiere week of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, it was revealed that Cyrus is donating $500,000 to the cause. Tearing up, the Happy Hippie Foundation founder — known for its contributions to LGBTQ youth — explained, “My grandma is sitting here and my mom’s here and I go home to my seven dogs and if I didn’t have that anymore, it would just be really hard. So I am really happy to help in any way I can.”

Cyrus added, “And I hope people understand and can put themselves in those people’s shoes and just to know what it feels like to have everything taken away from you.”

The entire clip can be seen above, and when the episode premieres on Thursday, Sept. 7. On the episode, Cyrus will also perform her single, “Younger Now.”

Here’s how you can do your part to help the people of Texas if you are not in or near the immediate area:

The American Red Cross is accepting donations online and by texting HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Or, you can donate through iTunes.

Portlight is providing assistance to those with disabilities. You can help by contacting the Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies Hurricane Harvey Disability Hotline at (800) 626-4959.

Driscoll Children’s Hospital is taking in evacuated children from the NICU in hospitals throughout the Houston area and is accepting donations.

Austin Pets Alive, an Austin shelter, has been transporting as many shelter animals as possible out of affected areas. You can help by adopting, volunteering, and donating items to care for the displaced animals.

All Hands is a non-profit that has staff on the ground in Texas and is in direct contact with emergency officials.

Houston Humane Society is also helping to care for and shelter pets in the area, though it receives no funding from the city. You can donate here.

Airbnb is asking for people who can donate their homes for free to those evacuating the area and whose homes have been destroyed. They are also waiving all service fees for those in need.

Texas Diaper Bank is providing diapers and other essentials for young children and infants — diapers are not traditionally provided in emergency shelters. You can provide a cash donation here if you’re not able to donate diapers.

Save the Children is directly helping displaced children and families on the ground in the area and is asking for donations to help on-site workers.

Food Banks in the area are doing all that they can, and The Houston Press has compiled a list of those that need donations and volunteers.

If you are in the area and are in need of assistance, please contact 911 for immediate medical attention. If you are not in need of immediate medical attention, please contact these Coast Guard hotlines:

281-464-4851

281-464-4852

281-464-4853

281-464-4854

282-464-4855

This article originally appeared on Ew.com