Miley Cyrus Channels Godmother Dolly Parton on The Tonight Show (and Jimmy Fallon Nails Kenny Rogers!)

The Queen of Country would be proud!

During Wednesday’s continuation of “Miley Week” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, 24-year-old Cyrus channeled her legendary godmother, Dolly Parton, as she teamed up with Jimmy Fallon to recreate Parton and Kenny Rogers‘ famous 1983 Grammys performance of “Islands in the Stream.”

Fallon, 43, appeared first, strutting out onto the stage in a phony salt-and-pepper wig (with a matching beard and mustache). As he gave his best Rogers impression, Cyrus soon appeared as the spitting image of Parton.

The “Malibu” singer wore a large, curly blond wig and a blue, calf-length dress similar to the duds Parton wore during the Grammys performance (including some extra padding in her bra).

The pair belted out the lyrics before sharing a hug. Ever the jokester, Cyrus was sure to adjust her breasts as the crowd erupted in applause.

Cyrus seems to be having the time of her live during her weeklong stint on The Tonight Show. Earlier this week, she kicked off her time on the show with a special duet featuring Adam Sandler in honor of the victims of the tragic Las Vegas shooting.

She and the 51-year-old actor opened the late-night show with a performance of Dido’s 2013 single “No Freedom.” Cyrus also performed her 2009 single “The Climb.”