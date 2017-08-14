Miley Cyrus Blames Her ‘Unrealistic Schedule’ for Skipping Teen Choice Awards at the Last Minute

Miley Cyrus was set to accept the Teen Choice Awards‘ highest honor on Sunday, so her eleventh hour cancellation was both disappointing and shocking to fans.

Presenter Victoria Justice took to the stage early in the show to announce “last minute Miley Cyrus couldn’t make it here tonight,” drawing gasps and boos from the crowd.

“I know, I know,” Justice said. “It’s a bummer.”

The 24-year-old singer, who received the Ultimate Choice Award, shared a post on Instagram explaining her absence. She blamed the “unrealistic schedule” she has made for herself and apologized to fans.

“I want to say thank you from the very bottom of my heart for presenting me with #TheUltimateChoiceAward !” she wrote. “I am beyond bummed I couldn’t make it to the show as I had every intention of being there to accept and celebrate this honor! I created an unrealistic schedule for myself which leads me to this announcement!”

The Voice coach then shared that she’d be dropping a new single called “Younger Now” on Friday.

“I am sooooooo EXCITED to share it with all of you!” she said. “I hope to always make people smile and shine light thru my work! I look forward to making music for the rest of my life and I’m thankful everyday for those who listen!”

Cyrus continued, “I am sending so much love and peace into the world right now because THATS what we need most! Love Love & more LOVE!”

Younger Now is also the title of Cyrus’ new album, which is set to release on Sept. 29.

.@MileyCyrus is in the HOUSE! We will see you at 8PM EST TONIGHT for #TeenChoice! pic.twitter.com/nDzscE5wj3 — Teen Choice Awards (@TeenChoiceFOX) August 13, 2017

Her cancellation was made even more confusing by an announcement made by the show — and retweeted on Fox’s account — that Cyrus was “in the house” shortly before the awards kicked off.

The show also retweeted a video of actor Keith Powers on the red carpet, sharing that he was excited to see Cyrus.

The singer has received 18 Teen Choice Awards and is one six artists to receive the Ultimate Choice Award.