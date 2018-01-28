Miley Cyrus Hits Australian Beach in a Red Bikini Before Heading to N.Y.C. for Grammys

Miley Cyrus took a break from the winter chill with a beach vacation.

The singer escaped to Bryon Bay in Australia, the native country of her longtime sweetheart Liam Hemsworth, earlier this month. She was spotted in a red two-piece bathing suit along with a gold necklace and matching hoop earrings during a solo beach day.

The couple spent time in Australia to celebrate Liam’s 28th birthday with al fresco meals with his parents and sunny dates at the beach.

Cyrus has since made her way back to New York City, where she performed at a pre-Grammys tribute event on Friday. Artists gathered at Radio City Music Hall for the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Fleetwood Mac, where Cyrus sang the band’s hit “Landslide” in a glittering black jumpsuit.

“Still [thinking] about last night…. feels like a dream,” the 25-year-old captioned photos of the event on Instagram. “I had the opportunity to sing Landslide (top 3 favorite song of all time) in front of Stevie Nicks (I am so thankful for these lyrics) & Fleetwood Mac! Most inspiring band for me growin up …. (right up there with Joan & The Blackhearts) These lyrics always rang so true to me in my world.”

And Cyrus’ work isn’t done yet. She will join five-time Grammy winner Elton John — who announced this week that he would retire from life on the road after a final tour — onstage to perform the music icon’s classic songs in celebration of him and his longtime writing partner, Bernie Taupin, receiving the Recording Academy President’s Merit Award.

“Gonna be sooooo wicked!” she said of Sunday’s performance on Instagram.

Cyrus fans will certainly be on the continued lookout for a wedding band on that finger when she hits the Grammys red carpet. Although there was speculation that the couple wed in secret over the New Year’s holiday, Hemsworth’s brother Chris Hemsworth put those rumors to rest. During an interview with SiriusXM this month to promote his new film 12 Strong, the elder sibling revealed that Cyrus is “not officially” a member of the family yet.

But even though they haven’t formally tied the knot, the 34-year-old actor said that he gets along great with Cyrus — despite the fact that she routinely leaves her superstar Hannah Montana persona at home. “I always just expected her to put on a show and bang a few songs out but she never does,” he said with a laugh. “I’m insisting constantly. I’m like, ‘When’s the performance coming?’ But she’s just a lot of fun.”