Miley Cyrus Wants to Give Ariana Grande a ‘Big Hug’ After Manchester Attack

Miley Cyrus says Monday’s suicide bombing that killed 22 people and injured dozens more was “an eye-opener” that has given her a new outlook on life.

During a Friday appearance on the Today show, Cyrus opened up about the deadly suicide bombing, and why she dedicated a recent performance to her friend Ariana Grande and the victims of the attack.

“Just to know someone who goes through that, it [also] makes my life seem more real, shows where we are at,” Cyrus, 24, said.

“Now, I think not only for my safety, but for everyone else. It’s really been an eye-opener and for my friend Ariana, it’s just beyond me. And I can’t wait till I get a second to give her a big hug for sure.”

The statements come just days after Salman Abedi, 22, detonated an explosive at around 10:33 p.m. local time on Monday near the ticket office outside Manchester Arena, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said.

Many remained hospitalized after the attack, as officials released the identities of those killed. Among the dead are an 8-year-old girl, Saffie Roussos, and several teenagers.

During a Tuesday performance on The Voice, Cyrus sang her new single “Malibu,” dedicating the display to Grande and those involved in the attack.

Cyrus said on Friday that the incident has prompted her to rethink her low-key, minimal security lifestyle.

“I’m also someone that … I don’t like a lot of people around. I don’t really have the team and crew around me; I usually like to lay really low-key … I don’t really roll with a crew or security team or whatever,” she said. “So now I realize that I need to know that I’m around a lot of people and to protect myself and protect everyone that’s here.”

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

She added: “I take that more seriously and will be more cautious.”

Grande, who was not hurt during the incident, was spotted landing in Florida Tuesday where she was reunited with her family and boyfriend Mac Miller.

An insider recently told PEOPLE that Grande is “absolutely crushed” and has “barely slept this week.”