Miley Cyrus Is Already ‘Over’ Her New Album: ‘I Want To Figure Out What I Want to Do Next’

Miley Cyrus may have just reinvented her sound, but she’s already looking forward to the next thing.

The 24-year-old “Malibu” singer sat down with BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge host Clara Amfo from the comfort of her colorful recording studio to talk about her new album Younger Now. And even though the modern country record doesn’t drop until Sept. 29, Cyrus says she’s focusing on what’s next.

“I’ve been holding on to it.” Cyrus said of her music. “I wrote [the album’s first sing] ‘Malibu’ in June of last year and then put it out April/May this year. It’s time. I’ve been holding on to it for too long!”

“I’m already working on the next one. I’m already two songs deep on the next one,” she added. “I’m over this now. I want to figure out what I want to do next. Hopefully I can take some time — chill with the dogs, hand with the pigs a little bit more, take some time off. But just keep writing.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean Cyrus wants fans to overlook the new record — though she admits it might not get the mainstream success it deserves in today’s pop climate.

“I think right now when I listen to the radio, I don’t hear anything like my record,” she said. “And I hope the radio plays it. But there’s this saying that says everybody’s suffering is different,’ and I think everybody’s success is different too. I think what people find that is success to them may not be success to me.”

“I just want people to love the music and I want to love the music, first of all,” Cyrus continued. “I want to be really proud of it and then I hope my fans really love it and then I hope a new fan base really loves it. So I just hope everyone’s proud of it. I’m really happy. I’m stoked.”

Evolving is something Cyrus strives for.

“Naturally, people evolve and for me, music is necessary for a very different reason every year,” she said. “Every year we’re experiencing something new. The environment is crying out for us right now and for me, teaching my fans about responsibility is my no. 1 responsibility now. With Bangerz in 2013, it was freedom. The message is so different for where we’re at politically and socially. So I think that’s driven my music.”

RELATED VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Channels Her Inner Elvis, Releases New Single and Video for ‘Younger Now’

So where exactly will Cyrus be going next?

“I’ve been trying to make my music very hopeful in expressing how great this country’s potential is and how great it really is except for the minority, which is the haters,” she said. “If people can accept a new way of thinking, that will be what our country needs the most. And that’s what I want for my music. It’s a new way of thinking for myself also.”

Aside from the chat, Cyrus also performed on the show — singing her current singles, oldies like “See You Again” and “Party in the U.S.A,” and covering Roberta Flack’s classic “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.”