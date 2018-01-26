Mike Shinoda Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington with New EP Post Traumatic

15Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has released his first new music since the death of longtime friend and band mate Chester Bennington in July.

On Thursday, Shinoda debuted Post Traumatic, an EP consisting of three extremely personal tracks that touch on Bennington’s death and the emotional aftermath.

“The past six months have been a rollercoaster,” Shinoda said in a statement. “Amidst the chaos, I’ve started to feel an intense gratitude — for your tributes and messages of support, for the career you have allowed me to have, and for the simple opportunity to create.”

He added, “Today, I’m sharing three songs I wrote and produced, with visuals that I filmed, painted, and edited myself. At its core, grief is a personal, intimate experience. As such, this is not Linkin Park, nor is it Fort Minor — it’s just me. Art has always been the place I go when I need to sort through the complexity and confusion of the road ahead. I don’t know where this path goes, but I’m grateful I get to share it with you.”

Bennington, the former frontman of Linkin Park, died by hanging last year at age 41. To accompany Shinoda’s new tracks, the musician released homemade videos for each, including “Place to Start,” which features voicemails of friends calling to check on him following Bennington’s death.

