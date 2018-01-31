Carrie Underwood 'So Proud' Husband Mike Fisher Is Ending Retirement to Return to the Predators

What are those chants you hear wafting through Music City? Oh, just the sound of ecstatic fans welcoming Mike Fisher back to the Nashville Predators.

After announcing his retirement from the National Hockey League this past summer, everybody’s favorite former Preds captain is, well, unretiring. The NHL released an official statement earlier today sharing Fisher’s return, and wife Carrie Underwood took to Twitter shortly thereafter to share her excitement.

This is happening! Fish is back! So proud of you, baby! We want the cup!!! https://t.co/ohP7zPtT1s — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 31, 2018

SEE YOU AGAIN. Mike Fisher is ending his retirement and will play for the #Preds this season. https://t.co/TJ3Si0jAXY — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) January 31, 2018

“In retirement, I have enjoyed it… and everyone misses the game, there’s no question, you miss lots of different parts of it,” Fisher, 37, said at a press conference in Nashville Tuesday.

“The closer I got toward having some of these conversations, the more you start thinking about the opportunity and how much fun it would be… That was never the plan all along, for me to come back, but the more I thought and prayed about it and went through the whole emotions of kind of revisiting retiring again, the more I knew it was something I wanted to do.”

During his mini-retirement, Fisher enjoyed time with his 2½-year-old son Isaiah and working on business pursuits, The Tennessean reports. While he’s not under contract yet, the athlete plans to sign one before the NHL’s trade deadline on Feb. 26.