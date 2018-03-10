Carrie Underwood's Husband Wishes Her a Happy Birthday — and Teases Her for Throwback Hairstyle

Mike Fisher came up with a very unique way of celebrating his wife Carrie Underwood’s birthday this year.

Sharing an image on social media of the 35-year-old rocking a very teased and curly ‘do, Fisher gently teased his wife about the throwback photo.

“Happy birthday to an incredible wife and an amazing mom with killer hair :)” he wrote.

“All kidding aside you’re a blessing to Izzy and I everyday,” he added. “Love you @carrieunderwood.”

The pair are parents to son Isaiah Michael, who turned 3 in February.

But Underwood didn’t seem to mind her husband’s playful joke, commenting on the photo, “You just can’t let some things go, can ya?”

“Hey, you marry a girl from the South, you get a lifetime subscription to Elnett…mmmkay?” she added, referencing a type of hairspray from L’Oreal.

This silly birthday messages comes a few weeks after the county superstar and the former hockey player, 37, were hit with split rumors.

Addressing the speculation on his Instagram account, Fisher assured a fan who wrote that she was “praying for you and Carrie” that the pair’s relationship was stronger than ever.

“We’ve never been better. Thanks,” he wrote.

Though their relationship is going strong, Underwood and Fisher — who wed in 2010— have indeed had a trying few months.

The “Blown Away” singer has been staying under the radar since she had a “hard fall” on the steps outside their home in November 2017 , leaving her with a broken wrist and around 50 stitches to her face.

The American Idol alum has been keeping her fans posted on her progress, however, and Fisher has been by his wife’s side during her recovery.