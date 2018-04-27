Michelle Williams found her “Soldier” — and he earned her Destiny’s Child band mates’ stamp of approval!

Last week, Williams revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that she was engaged to pastor Chad Johnson after nearly a year of dating.

The Believe By Michelle Williams founder, 37, and pro sports chaplain Johnson, 40, met in March 2017 at a spiritual retreat then quietly got to know each other for months before taking their relationship public last July.

And Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland were among the first of Williams’ friends and family to meet her new beau!

Michelle Williams, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland Kelly Rowland/Instagram

Rowland, 37, first got to know Johnson in July.

“She instantly loved him. Even when we’re together and I FaceTime her and Chad is with me, she’s like, ‘Where’s Chad? Where’s Chad?'” says Williams, adding with a laugh: “So I’m chopped liver, you know.”

Then, Williams introduced Johnson to Beyoncé, 36, and her husband JAY-Z, 48, at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia last September.

Chad Johnson and Michelle Williams Austin and Nicole Barkis / Barkis and Co.

“It’s been cool ever since,” says Williams. “Everybody he’s met, they love him! I didn’t want somebody who people are standoffish with. And I think it lets me know that they see what I see.”

Johnson has been in the fold ever since, and was even backstage at Coachella recently, cheering on his fiancée as Destiny’s Child reunited during Beyoncé’s historic headlining sets.

Since Johnson popped the question on March 21, the pair have been hard at work planning their summer wedding.

“Don’t lose hope in love,” says Williams. “But definitely be doing what you can do to make yourself a better person for the person that possibly is on the way for you.”