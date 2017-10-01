Michelle Obama Is Officially Part of Bruno Mars’ ‘Squad’ After Attending His D.C. Concert

Michelle Obama is definitely feeling that “24K Magic.”

The former first lady attended Bruno Mars‘ concert at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Friday night, where she received a custom gift from the “Uptown Funk” singer.

“Last Night in D.C. Mrs. Obama came to the concert and blessed us with her presence #24kmagicworldtour #Hooligans,” the 31-year-old singer captioned a photo of the duo after the show. Obama is seen holding up a personalized baseball jersey with her last name written across the back and the number “24K.”

Mars also shared another snap of Obama with her arm around him as they pose with others in the “squad.”

#Squad A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Sep 30, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Obama’s love for Mars is no secret. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE she revealed that she can’t get enough of “Uptown Funk.”

In celebration of the fifth anniversary of her Let’s Move initiative, the former first lady enlisted several So You Think You Can Dance favorites to pull together a choreographed group routine to the catchy tune to be performed on the White House lawn at the Easter Egg Roll. She previewed the dance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Your people said you’ve been practicing for a year,” teased DeGeneres before they traded gentle trash talk about their 2012 push-up competition – all of which was just a warm-up for what turned out to be quite an elaborate set of moves.

As Obama noted, “There is some hip-thrusting.”