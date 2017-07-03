Michelle Branch Is Engaged to Patrick Carney—See Her Art Deco Ring!

Double the celebration!

Michelle Branch‘s 34th birthday Sunday came with cake — and a proposal. The musician revealed Monday that her boyfriend of two years, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, popped the question over dessert.

“Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Last night, right before I blew out my candles, Patrick asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for … 34 might be the best year yet,” Branch captioned a photo of her Art Deco engagement ring and her birthday cake.

The couple met in February 2015 at a Grammys party in Los Angeles. They soon began writing and recording together — they coproduced her latest album, Hopeless Romantic — and fell in love along the way.

Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Last night, right before I blew out my candles, @officerpatrickcarney asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for ✨❤️ 34 might be the best year yet. A post shared by Michelle Branch (@michellebranch) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

Happy birthday to my main squeeze @michellebranch I'll be on the road with her all summer and available for salad recipe exchanges!!!! Come check it out. A post shared by Patrick Carney (@officerpatrickcarney) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:06pm PDT

The same year they met, Branch weathered a public divorce from her bassist ex-husband Teddy Landau, the father of her 11-year-old daughter Owen. Carney, 37, was previously married to Emily Ward and Denise Grollmus.

In April, Branch told PEOPLE her relationship with Carney and their family dynamic was a lot “like Modern Family.” She and daughter Owen moved in with Carney in Nashville.

“I’d never had someone who was that supportive. He’s an amazing, amazing human,” Branch said of her now-fiancé. “We both just jumped in with both feet.”