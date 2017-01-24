Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris on Her Father’s Legacy, Being Bullied and Those Claims She’s Not Really His Daughter

It’s been seven years since music icon Michael Jackson died. And the singer’s 18-year-old daughter, Paris, says the grief of her father’s death has followed her since.

“They always say, ‘Time heals,’ ” she told Rolling Stone in a revealing new interview for the publication’s latest issue. “But it really doesn’t. You get used to it. I live life with the mentality of ‘OK, I lost the only thing that has ever been important to me. ‘ ”

She added: “So going forward, anything bad that happens can’t be nearly as bad as what happened before. So I can handle it.”

Paris Jackson appears on our latest cover. Head to RollingStone.com to read the story in full. The 18-year-old candidly discusses Michael Jackson as a father and his private pain in her first in-depth interview. She also opens up about her battles with drug addiction, what childhood was like on Neverland Ranch and her bright future. Photograph by David LaChapelle A photo posted by Rolling Stone (@rollingstone) on Jan 24, 2017 at 5:04am PST

Michael died of cardiac arrest in June 2009 at his Los Angeles home. He was 50. After his death, his daughter, who had been homeschooled, agreed to attend private school — where, she said, she didn’t fit in at all.

“I was doing a lot of things that 13-, 14 and 15-year-old’s shouldn’t do. I tried to grow up to fast and I wasn’t really that nice of a person,” Jackson said, noting that she experienced cyberbullying.

“The whole freedom-of-speech thing is great. But I don’t thing that our Founding Fathers predicted social media when they created all of these amendments and stuff.”

By the time she was 15, Jackson had attempted suicide “multiple times,” she said. In June 2013, one of those attempts made headlines — the teen was hospitalized after slashing her wrists and taking 20 painkillers.

“It was just self-hatred,” she told Rolling Stone. “Low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore.” Along with depression and drug addiction, Jackson dealt with the ever-present scrutiny that comes with being the child of one of the world’s most famous pop stars. Among the many speculations that have circulated about the mysterious famous family, is the rumor that Michael may not be Jackson’s biological father — a claim Jackson fervently disputes.

“He is my father. He will always be my father. He never wasn’t, and he will never not be,” Jackson said of the “Thriller” singer. “People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it’s almost scary.”

“I consider myself black,” she continued, noting that her father always told her, “You’re black. Be proud of your roots.”

Jackson’s mother is Debbie Rowe, to whom Michael was married from 1996 – 1999.

Now, as Jackson and her siblings, Prince, 19, and 14-year-old Blanket, continue to find their way, the teen recalled her father’s words.

Paris Jackson Returns to Neverland Ranch: ‘Felt So Good to Be Home’

“If you wanna be bigger than me, you can,” she recalled Michael telling her. “If you don’t want to be at all, you can. But I just want you to be happy.”

Jackson has recently dabbled in modeling and acting, but said she shares her father’s passion for healing the world.

“I was born with this platform,” she said. “Am I gonna waste it and hide away? Or am I going to make it bigger and use it for more important things?”