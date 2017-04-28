Watch the King of Pop Teach His Kids to Dance in New Clip for Lifetime Biopic Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland 

Lifetime’s Michael Jackson biopic will knock fans off their feet.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive first-look clip from the upcoming TV movie, fans will find out that Jackson had little interest in being the King of Pop. Instead, he just wanted to be a good dad.

Searching for Neverland will narrate the final years of Jackson’s life through the perspective of two of his personal bodyguards, Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard, and will include his time as a father to sons Prince and Blanket, and daughter Paris.

“People had no idea the kind of stuff Mr. Jackson’s been through all his life,” Chad L. Coleman, who portrays Whitfield, says in the trailer while talking to Jackson’s other bodyguard Beard, played by Sam Adegoke.

The biopic is based on Whitfield and Beard’s 2014 best-selling book Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days, which the duo penned about protecting the King of Pop’s family as he picked up his life and moved from city to city in the wake of his 2005 sexual abuse charges. Until his death in 2009, the bodyguards remained by Jackson’s side.