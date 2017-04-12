Sneak Peek! A Look at Lifetime’s Michael Jackson Movie, Starring the World’s Best MJ Impersonator

After Lifetime greenlit a Michael Jackson biopic, perhaps the most important step was casting a convincing actor to portray the pop icon.

So who better to step into MJ’s shoes than a man who spent years as a Jackson-sanctioned impersonator.

Navi, who worked for Jackson on multiple occasions as a body double and decoy during the King of Pop’s lengthy career, stars in the upcoming Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first-look image from the TV movie in the current issue of the magazine, on newsstands Friday.

Searching for Neverland will chronicle the final years of Jackson’s life, including his time as a father to sons Prince and Blanket and daughter Paris.

Lifetime’s production is not associated with the controversial episode of British network Sky Arts’ upcoming TV anthology series, which was to feature Joseph Finnes as Jackson but was cancelled in January.

Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland is slated to premiere May 29 on Lifetime.

