Michael Jackson Laments the 'Star Needs Some Space' in Trailer for New Documentary

A new documentary on the late Michael Jackson features never-before-seen clips from the star’s interviews with ABC News anchors Diane Sawyer and Barbara Walters, shedding light on the King of Pop’s final days and the people he surrounded himself with. The two-hour special, airing May 24 on ABC, explores Jackson’s life, from his childhood in the Jackson 5 to his untimely death.

“The star needs some space, give him a chance to relax, he has a heart, he is human,” Jackson says in an exclusive trailer of the upcoming documentary, premiering on PEOPLE. “People expect more and more because once it’s done, it is immortal. You can’t go back,” he confesses, alluding to the overwhelming pressure he was under to give so much of himself to his fans.

Jackson died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest on June 25, 2009, just 18 days before the inaugural performance of his final tour “This Is It.” The preparations for the upcoming comeback had taken a toll on the star’s health, leading him to treat the issues with a variety of drugs — including propofol — which ultimately killed him. Jackson left behind three children: Prince Michael, Paris and Blanket.

SANTA MARIA, CA - APRIL 29: Michael Jackson arrives at the Santa Barbara County courthouse April 29, 2005 in Santa Maria, California. Jackson is charged in a 10-count indictment with molesting a boy, plying him with liquor and conspiring to commit child abduction, false imprisonment and extortion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The documentary — aptly titled The Last Days of Michael Jackson — airs on Thursday, May 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC.