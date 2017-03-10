Michael Jackson Impersonator Looks Scarily Like the Real Deal on Lifetime Movie Set

An upcoming Lifetime movie will pay tribute to late music icon Michael Jackson—and if these recent on-set photos are any indication, they’ve gone the extra mile to make it realistic!

Noted Jackson impersonator Navi will make his acting debut as the King of Pop in Searching for Neverland, which has been shooting out and about in Los Angeles.

The two-hour drama, slated to air later this year, is based on the book Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days, a memoir by two of Jackson’s body guards: Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard.

Sam Adegoke costars as Beard, alongside Chad L. Coleman as Whitfield.

Jackson’s son, Prince Michael Jackson, gave a revealing interview on Good Morning America on Monday in which he reflected on his musical legacy.

The 19-year-old admitted that it took a while for him and his siblings to fully realize the extend of their father’s fame.

“Even to this day, I don’t think it holds the same weight to us that it does to other people, because he was our father, our dad,” he told GMA‘s Robin Roberts.

Instead of following in his father’s footsteps, Prince is developing his talents behind the scenes, founding his own company called King’s Son Productions – a name referencing his father’s King of Pop moniker.

“King’s Son Productions has this mantra where ‘a title is earned, but a name is given.’ So, I was born as Prince and that was the name my dad had given to me,” Prince said. “But my dad had earned the epithet King of Pop and that’s through hard work and years of training and everything he worked so hard to get.”