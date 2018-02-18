Michael Jackson's Father Responds to Quincy Jones' Claims that the Late Singer 'Stole' Songs

Michael Jackson’s father disagrees with Quincy Jones’ claims that his son “stole a lot of songs.”

During a wide-ranging interview with Vulture earlier this month, 84-year-old Jones shared a variety of out-there claims, including one about the late king of pop.

“I hate to get into this publicly, but Michael stole a lot of stuff. He stole a lot of songs,” Jones said, before alleging Jackson lifted the riff for “Billie Jean” from Donna Summer’s “State of Independence.”

The producer added, “He was as Machiavellian as they come. Greedy, man. Greedy.”

Michael Ochs Archive/Getty

But Michael’s father Joe Jackson told Page Six that the producer was just “quite jealous” of his son “because he’s never worked with someone with all of that talent.”

RELATED: From Kennedy’s Killer to an Ivanka Romance: The Wildest Claims from Quincy Jones’ New Interview

Jackson also claimed that if anybody was responsible for lifting anything between “Billie Jean” and “State of Independence,” it would be Jones, who was the producer for both of the tracks.

“He says my son stole it, but he was the producer on both [‘Billie Jean’ and ‘State of Independence’], so if anybody is wrong it would be Quincy,” Jackson added.

Jones also came under fire for alleging in the same interview that Richard Pryor had a sexual relationship with Oscar-winning actor Marlon Brando.

Although the late comedian’s widow confirmed the allegation — telling TMZ that her late husband was always open about his bisexuality with friends and would not be ashamed that the relationship was revealed publicly — one of Pryor’s daughters refuted the claim.

Getty; Bettmann/Getty

Writing an impassioned post about her father on social media that has since been deleted, Rain Pryor, who is one of Pryor’s seven children from six different relationships, slammed both Jones and Pryor’s widow as a “bottom feeders.”

“Q, was once a brilliant music producer who is losing his mind, and decided to garner publicity for himself with a sensationalized interview; and because y’all think and equate Fame and Money with decency, you ate it up like thirsty dogs, as he spewed out a lie about my father who’s not here to defend himself,” Rain, 48, wrote.

“Then on top of it all, my dad’s so called widow validated it, because she needs to keep legitimizing herself and tarnish our dad even after he’s dead,” Rain continued.

Rain ended her note by letting her fans know that she wouldn’t be putting up with hearing the news, and would be “getting my millions the correct way, with integrity!!!!”

“Y’all so thirsty and LOVE THEM but ever know the real source or full story, and you’re gonna wonder how 45 became president? WAKE UP!!!” she wrote.

“So read this, I don’t need you as a fan or a friend. I don’t need anyone in my life that thinks a sensationalized interview is relevant and ‘incredibly well done,’ ” Rain added. “People who lie or share information to raise themselves up are bottom feeders no matter how much money or influence they have. Wrong is still wrong!!! #GTFOH.”