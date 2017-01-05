Michael Jackson's Lawyers Claim Wade Robson is Withholding Documents in Sexual Assault Suit

Attorneys representing Michael Jackson‘s companies in the sexual assault lawsuit filed by Wade Robson against the late pop star are claiming that the celebrity choreographer has withheld documents pertinent to the case.

According to court documents filed in the Superior Court of California County of Los Angeles on Dec. 27 and obtained by PEOPLE, Jackson’s attorneys are asking a judge to order $17,100 in sanctions against Robson for his failure to “produce responsive documents in his possession, custody, and control.”

The filing claims that Robson has “withheld documents that should have been produced years ago,” “has repeatedly misrepresented the status of his document production” and “redacted the entire content of numerous emails for no plausible reason.”

Robson, 33, claimed in an amended complaint to his 2013 lawsuit against Jackson’s MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures that the businesses were operations “specifically designed to locate, attract, lure and seduce child sexual abuse victims.” In the complaint, which PEOPLE obtained in September, Robson claimed that he was sexually abused by Jackson for seven years. He said the abuse stopped when he turned 14 and “began showing signs of puberty.”

The choreographer’s original case against the companies was thrown out of court in May 2015.

In the new filing, Jackson’s legal team claims that Robson “improperly redacted” communications that were not privileged, including over 70 emails between himself and family members.

The attorneys claim that an order for Robson to produce all responsive documents is “necessary and appropriate.” Further, the filing asks Robson be ordered to remove all allegedly improper redactions and that a forensic examination of all of the choreographer’s electronic devices is necessary.

Robson’s attorney Vince Finaldi did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but told The Daily News, “This latest filing by the Jackson camp is nothing but a transparent attempt to smear and intimidate a sexual abuse victim and his family for having the courage to come forward and expose the evil child sexual abuse machines that Michael Jackson’s companies truly were.”

Although Jackson was previously acquitted of child molestation charges during a 2005 trial, more abuse claims have emerged since his death in 2009. Robson claims to have come forward with his abuse claims after he underwent psychotherapy treatment following a nervous breakdown in 2012.