Michael Bublé Pulls Out of Brit Awards Hosting Gig to Focus on Family

Michael Bublé has opted out of hosting February’s Brit awards to focus on family after his 3-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with cancer late last year.

PEOPLE confirms Bublé , 41, will no longer emcee the gig, which he had announced via Instagram post in October.

“Soooo …… ummm …. yeah. I’m frickin’ hosting the @brits !! I’ve got some big shoes to fill,” the singer wrote at the time.

Officials with the pop music award show “completely understood” Bublé’s decision, The Sun reports. And a source told the publication that officials are “exploring other options” regarding who will take the “Home” singer’s place.

The Brits had no immediate comment.

News of Bublé dropping out of the show comes just two months after he and his wife Luisana Lopilato, 29, revealed that their toddler son Noah is battling cancer.

“We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the U.S.,” the couple wrote in a statement posted to the Canadian singer’s Facebook page. “We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children.”

The statement continues: “Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.”

This is not the first gig Bublé has pulled out of following his son’s diagnosis. Just days after revealing his son’s illness, Bublé canceled a December performance at the BBC Music Awards.

As the family received well-wishes from friends and fans alike, Bublé’s sister Brandee Bublé posted a message of positivity on Instagram.

“And now these three remain: faith, hope, & love. But the greatest of these is love,” reads the chalkboard writing on the photo — a biblical quote from 1 Corinthians 13:13.

Actress Shannen Doherty, who is battling breast cancer, spoke out about the young boy’s diagnosis, calling the situation “devastating” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I can’t even begin to touch that one, to be honest, because it’s a 3-year-old. I would imagine your child having cancer is devastating as a parent,” she said. “Just trust in your doctors.”

Bublé and Lopilato are also parents to son Elias, who celebrates his first birthday this weekend.