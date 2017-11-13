Michael Bublé Announces Concert Comeback After Sharing Son’s Cancer Battle

Michael will be headlining London’s @BSTHydePark on Friday 13th July – His only UK show in 2018! Tickets go on sale 9am Friday. pic.twitter.com/Oju7QgB1x8 — Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) November 13, 2017

After taking an extended period of time off to focus on his family after his young son’s cancer diagnosis, Michael Bublé on Monday announced that he is returning to the stage for his only U.K. show in 2018. The singer is headlining a July 13 concert at BST Hyde Park in London, and by the looks of the video posted on Twitter, it’s going to be a triumphant return packed with hits.

Last November, Bublé canceled appearances after his then-3-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with cancer. Back in February, the singer released a statement on Twitter reporting good news on Noah’s health. “We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” stated the singer. “He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage.”

RELATED VIDEO: Michael Bublé Says Son Noah’s Cancer Treatment Is ‘Progressing Well’

Starting on Friday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. ET, you can buy tickets for the show here.