Michael Bublé Pulls Out of Hosting Canada’s Juno Awards Amid Son Noah’s Cancer Battle

Michael Bublé has withdrawn from another hosting gig as his 3-year-old son, Noah, continues to battle cancer.

The 41-year-old has pulled out of the 2017 Juno Awards — Canada’s biggest music awards show — to take care of his son, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Michael — we respect his ongoing commitment to his family and look forward to working with him again in the future,” Mike Consentino of Bell Media, the company broadcasting the show, said in a statement.

Bell Media officials noted in the statement that the “Home” crooner stepped down from the hosting gig to “focus on his family.”

Singer Bryan Adams and comedian Russell Peters will replace Bublé, according to the statement.

This is not the first gig Bublé has pulled out of following his son’s diagnosis. Just days after revealing his son’s illness last November, Bublé canceled a December performance at the BBC Music Awards.

Bublé was also initially tapped to host the 2017 Brit Awards in February, but about a month before the ceremony news broke that he opted out of the event to focus on his family.

The singer and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, revealed Noah’s illness in an emotional message on Bublé’s Facebook page.

“We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the U.S.,” the couple wrote. “We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children.”

Bublé and Lopilato are also parents to 1-year-old son Elias.

The 2017 Juno Awards will air live on Sunday, April 2 from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on CTV and CTV GO.