Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Pays Tribute to ‘Big-Hearted’ Chester Bennington

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich is the most recent musician to pay tribute to the late Linkin Park vocalist, Chester Bennington.

The singer was found dead of a suicide by hanging on July 20, and since then tributes have poured in from throughout the music world.

In an interview with Los Angeles radio station 95.5 KLOS Sunday, Ulrich shared some kind words about Bennington and his music. “Chester was a very kind and very unassuming and very gentle soul, who had a really big heart,” he began.

“The first time I heard Linkin Park – the power that came out of him was just unbelievable. It was so original and so unique. He was one of those singers that has that rare gift where every word that comes out of him sounds authentic.”

Ulrich also recalled 2003’s Summer Sanitarium tour which Metallica shared with Linkin Park. “All those guys are great guys and my heart goes out to all of ’em and to the family. I think more than anything, I think it reaffirms — without sounding too cheesy — that we’ve gotta live each moment to the max and just be in the moment.”

