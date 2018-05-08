Cardi B's Entourage Allegedly Physically Attacked Autograph Seeker Following Met Gala, Police Say

Cardi B‘s first-ever appearance at the Met Gala ended in anything but glamorous circumstances after her entourage was involved in a post-event scuffle with an autograph seeker.

Police confirm to PEOPLE that around 2:15 a.m. local time on Tuesday, a verbal dispute broke out after a fan approached the rapper for an autograph outside the Mark Hotel. The encounter then escalated to a physical altercation between the fan and three members of Cardi B’s entourage.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, and the victim was transported to New York Presbyterian Hospital with minor injuries, police confirmed.

Giovanni Arnold identified himself as the victim to The Blast. He claimed to the outlet that Cardi B’s fiancé, Offset, was the one who told the members of their entourage to “go after” him. Arnold said he was pushed to the ground and beaten.

Neither Cardi B’s nor Offset’s rep immediately returned PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

A video obtained by TMZ reportedly shows the victim being punched and stomped on the ground.

Police are looking to speak to the three entourage members involved in the altercation and are not seeking to interview Cardi B or Offset at this time, according to The Blast.

Cardi B, 25, is expecting her first child with Offset, 26. The Migos member is already father to three children from previous relationships – two sons, Jordan and Kody, and a daughter, Kalea Marie.

Earlier in the evening, Cardi B made her grand entrance at the Met Gala alongside Moschino designer Jeremy Scott wearing a jeweled crown with spindles, and a gown with a high collar, long-sleeves and gloves all covered in intricate beading inspired by tapestries and embroideries from ecclesiastic vestments. She accentuated her baby bump in the form-fitting design and made a statement as she walked the steps with her ball gown skirt cascading behind her.