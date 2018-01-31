Music
From Performing in a Poncho to Loving on Beyoncé: 16 of the Most Adele Things to Ever Happen
The star has outdone herself in more ways than one
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes

DEFINITION
Adele/Uh-DELL
To be utterly charming in all situations, including, but not limited to, long car rides, acceptance speeches, late-night talk shows, etc; to adorably cackle
WHEN SHE PERFORMED IN A PONCHO
Nothing can keep Adele from giving her fans an unforgettable show — not even a torrential downpour in Auckland, New Zealand, brought about by Cyclone Debbie. The "Hello" crooner remedied the situation by slipping on a poncho over her evening gown.
WHEN SHE GOT CANDID ABOUT TOURING
Despite her infectious spirit and charisma, Adele isn't entirely comfortable going on tour, which she spoke about during one of her concerts in Auckland, New Zealand. "Touring isn't something I'm good at. Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don't know if I will ever tour again," Adele admitted in a candid moment during a show, the New Zealand Herald reports. "The only reason I've toured is you. I'm not sure if touring is my bag. My greatest accomplishment in my career is this tour."
WHEN SHE ADORABLY ANNOUNCED HER WORLD TOUR
Come for Adele's totally exciting world tour announcement, stay for the laugh she lets out after realizing she had just greeted viewers with the opening line of her hit song "Hello."
WHEN HER STAGE FRIGHT CAUSED SOME BOWEL PROBLEMS
Adele has been open about her struggles with stage fright in the past, but at her first 25 tour show, she revealed the fear had caused her to spend a little more time in the bathroom than usual. "They told me not to talk for three songs so my nerves could calm a little," she told fans. "I've been f—ing s—ing myself all day … Bad bowel movements. I've had to have an Imodium." You won't get onstage banter like that from anyone else, folks.
WHEN SHE DEDICATED HER ALBUM OF THE YEAR GRAMMY TO BEYONCÉ'S LEMONADE
The British songstress not only delivered a heart-wrenching speech about Beyoncé after her album 25 won over Lemonade, but Adele proceeded to break her Grammy in half while onstage, reportedly to give to Beyoncé. In the Grammys press room, the 28-year-old singer explained why she dedicated her award to Bey.
"I spoke to her just before, to let her know how honored and privileged I felt to be nominated alongside her, and we spoke afterward and she was very gracious as you would expect from her," Adele said. "She is my icon — for my whole life since I was 11 years old." She added: "I felt like it was her time to win. I felt this album showed another side of her that we haven't seen and I felt blessed to walk into that situation. I, of course, am very, very grateful, but I felt the need because I love her — I felt like she was more worthy."
WHEN SHE ALMOST FELL OFF THE STAGE
While some stars might try and draw as little attention to an onstage mishap as humanly possible, Adele makes sure to let the entire audience know when she loses her balance. In Brisbane, the superstar had just finished singing "Hello" when her sparkly gown almost caused her to lose her balance. "I don't know if you saw, but after you did your marvelous sing-along to the 'Hello' chorus, I nearly tripped up those stairs," she confessed. "I've never worn a dress like this, I'm basically celebrating Beauty and the Beast coming out. I forgot to lift it up and tried to run up and nearly fell over." Still, she took the misstep in stride, joking: "I'm sure you heard my dodgy note afterwards, I f---ing s--- myself!"
WHEN SHE MET ELMO
After Elmo reached out to Adele on social media, the Grammy winner agreed to meet with the iconic Sesame Street character in Australia — and the meeting did not disappoint, according to the singer's new fuzzy friend. "Elmo loves you with all of Elmo's heart," the puppet said. "Elmo wants to sing 'Rolling in the Deep' with you. Wherever you are, Elmo will fly there. Call Elmo, thank you."
WHEN SHE TURNED DOWN THE 2017 SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW
During her world tour, the powerhouse addressed rumors that she would be performing at the annual event — which she revealed she declined to do, and she had her reasons. "First of all, I'd like to say that I'm not doing the Super Bowl," she told the audience at her Los Angeles show. "I mean, come on, that show is not about music. And I don't really put on… I don't dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no."
WHEN SHE THANKED HER PARTNER & THEIR SON AT THE 2016 BRIT AWARDS
"I also want to give a massive thank you — I'm going to embarrass you, I'm sorry — to my boyfriend," she said while accepting her Brit Award, addressing her now-husband Simon Konecki and their son, Angelo. "I'm so lucky to have you love me the way you do. Really, really. And to support me. This album was really hard to make. It was. I think I was a nightmare at times. And thank you for our lovely son, who is the love of my life. This is all for you, peanut, I love you." Swoon.
WHEN SHE CHANNELED THE MASK
For Halloween, Adele dressed up as Jim Carrey's character in the classic 1994 film The Mask ahead of her Dallas, Texas, concert. She even got her getup down to the details with the cleft chin and the Ipkiss tie.
WHEN SHE FLAWLESSLY RAPPED DURING CARPOOL KARAOKE
If there was ever a time to bow down to Adele, her appearance on Carpool Karaoke — when she showed off her spot-on rendition of Nicki Minaj's verse in "Monster" — certainly merits it.
WHEN SHE REFUSED TO PRETEND WORKING OUT IS FUN
Adele kept it real (and won us over once more) after posting a pic of herself looking downright miserable at the gym.
WHEN SHE UNLEASHED HER SPICE GIRL ALTER EGO
In the middle of a concert, Adele danced on stage while chanting, "Spice Girls!" As fans started to clap along, Adele said, "Oh, stop it, I'm not a Spice Girl." But deep down, everyone is a Spice Girl, which is why she sang a few lines of "Spice Up Your Life" to the audience's delight. (Actual Spice Girl Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton even shared the video on her Twitter account.)
WHEN SHE GOT TIPSY AND GAVE FANS TICKETS
Two college students from Nashville claimed to have met Adele while she was tipsy at a London restaurant … which the singer confirmed on the Late Late Show. After the two friends told her they had tried to get tickets to her show and couldn't, Adele got their emails and promised them tickets to her Nashville show.
WHEN SHE SURPRISED ADELE IMPERSONATORS
The singer shocked several Adele impersonators/superfans by disguising herself as an Adele impersonator with the help of Graham Norton — and she totally pulled it off. But once it became clear she was, in fact, the real Adele when she took the stage and performed "Make You Feel My Love," the impersonators freaked out (many sobbing) in the presence of their idol. No big though: She gave them all hugs and compliments after the ruse was over.
WHEN SHE FAN-GIRLED OVER DOLLY PARTON
Hello, Dolly! Adele posted a 'gram of herself all dressed up as her hero, Dolly Parton. "The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you!" she captioned the hilarious (and oddly convincing) pic. "We wish we could possess an ounce of your ability."
