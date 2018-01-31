From Performing in a Poncho to Loving on Beyoncé: 16 of the Most Adele Things to Ever Happen

WHEN SHE DEDICATED HER ALBUM OF THE YEAR GRAMMY TO BEYONCÉ'S LEMONADE

The British songstress not only delivered a heart-wrenching speech about Beyoncé after her album 25 won over Lemonade, but Adele proceeded to break her Grammy in half while onstage, reportedly to give to Beyoncé. In the Grammys press room, the 28-year-old singer explained why she dedicated her award to Bey.

"I spoke to her just before, to let her know how honored and privileged I felt to be nominated alongside her, and we spoke afterward and she was very gracious as you would expect from her," Adele said. "She is my icon — for my whole life since I was 11 years old." She added: "I felt like it was her time to win. I felt this album showed another side of her that we haven't seen and I felt blessed to walk into that situation. I, of course, am very, very grateful, but I felt the need because I love her — I felt like she was more worthy."