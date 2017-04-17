Melissa Etheridge Reveals She Gets High with Her Kids – and Says It Brings Her Family Together

Melissa Etheridge thinks it’s high time society moves past the stigma surrounding smoking marijuana.

The Grammy-winning rocker opens up about her use of the drug in the new Yahoo project Weed & the American Family, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at her interview.

As Etheridge, 55, reveals in the clip, she smokes marijuana with her wife, Linda Wallem, and her adult children daughter Bailey, 20, and son Beckett, 18.

“I have smoked with my older two,” she told Yahoo. “It was funny at first, and then they realized, it’s a very natural, end-of-the-day [thing] … And it brings you much closer. I’d much rather have a smoke with my grown kids than a drink — oh, God, no.”

Furthermore, Etheridge said toking up plays an important role in her marriage.

“Cannabis is the best marital aid,” she added. “When it’s date night … It takes down your inhibition; your sexual desires are enhanced. We take a bath every night and smoke and talk and wind down and sleep a very, very good night sleep — and sleep is extremely important.”

The singer-songwriter — who’s rolling into the marijuana industry with her own line of products, Etheridge Farms — says that since her breast cancer diagnosis in 2004, weed hasn’t simply been for relaxation and recreational purposes but relief, too.

“It wasn’t about being high,” she said of forgoing pharmaceuticals during chemotherapy for medical marijuana. “It was just being to a place where I could communicate with my children, to where I could get up, to where I could eat. It was great medicine.”

FROM COINAGE: What Is The Grammy Bounce? (No, It’s Not A Dance Move)

Indeed, the star — also mom to 10-year-old twins, daughter Johnnie Rose and Miller Steven — says the drug is first and foremost a remedy in her household.

“My children have a very clear understanding of cannabis,” she said. “When I hold it without shame or confusion, then they can understand it as simple as if I was pointing to a bottle of Percocet and said, ‘That’s Mama’s medicine.’ You take the naughtiness out of it, and it’s not something that kids run to.”