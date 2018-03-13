The Spice Girls added some extra spice to the lives of their fans recently when they shared photos of a low-key reunion held in Geri Halliwell Horner‘s London home. Now Melanie Brown is promising that there’s much more where that came from.

During the America’s Got Talent red carpet kickoff held in Pasadena, California, Monday night, Brown (you may also know her as Mel B or Scary Spice) sounded off about the new group projects reportedly in the works. While she played coy about whether they would perform at the Prince Harry’s royal wedding to Meghan Markle — or during the season finale of AGT — she gave the hopeful reasons to get excited.

“I can’t say anything, but you definitely will see us, all five, back together this year,” she told reporters. “And not just in Geri’s front room!”

Melanie Brown on the carpet of the 'America's Got Talent' red carpet kickoff Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Brown attended the premiere gala on the arm of a very special date: her 19-year-old daughter, Phoenix Chi.

Though work and family has brought them different places over the years, Brown insists that all five of the Spice Girls remain close.

“We’re friends at the end of the day; we have tea and hang out and we talk about stuff. We’re all parents now and for us five to be able to say that we can sell out arenas and concerts, that is a good feeling,” she continues. “My 19-year-old calls me ‘vintage.’ I don’t know if that’s cool or not, but I will take it as cool.”

Melanie Brown and her daughter Phoenix on the red carpet at the 'America's Got Talent' launch party Christopher Polk/Getty

She also says that motherhood has not dulled their fierce, iconic, and very individual sense of style. During their recent meeting at Horner’s home, Brown noticed that they all retained echoes of their fashion trademarks — with one Sporty exception.

“Victoria turned up in black, I turned up in my leopard print coat. Geri had her red hair going on and Mel C… actually Mel C was very ladylike, which was quite funny. Baby still had a blue little coat on. We were all exactly the same. We styled ourselves and we still kind of do.”

Asked if their offstage roles as responsible parents would make their tour a little less rowdy than the standard rock ‘n’ roll road show, Brown, 42, had an excellent point: “Well I am single and they are not!”