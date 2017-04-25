Mel B 'Upbeat and All Smiles' With Her America's Got Talent Costars Amid Contentious Divorce

Mel B was back to work on America’s Got Talent Monday, following news that her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte was granted supervised visitation with the couple’s only biological daughter, Madison.

“Mel was back on set today. She was upbeat and all smiles,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Fellow AGT judge Heidi Klum shared brief clips of her day with the 41-year-old former Spice Girl and costars Tyra Banks, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel on Instagram and Twitter.

“With my girls @officialmelb @tyrabanks,” Klum, 43, captioned her Boomerang of the ladies backstage.

A Los Angeles judge ruled on Monday that Mel B’s restraining order against Belafonte — who appeared in court for the ruling — will remain in place following her allegations that he beat, threatened and exploited her during their marriage.

However, Belafonte – who filed for joint custody of Madison – was granted two, four-hour sessions with the 5-year-old per week at the Ness Counseling Center in L.A.

In late March, the mother of three filed for divorce from Belafonte after nearly 10 years of marriage.

“We all go through tough times and we need people around us who care and matter and are there and are strong for us—and we’re all there for [Mel],” Mandel told PEOPLE a week after news of the divorce filing.

Klum also shared with PEOPLE that being back on AGT has been beneficial to her costar.

“I think it definitely helped [Mel] that we were working so much. Because sometimes it’s good when you have to work because it keeps things off your mind,” she said.