Mel B and Estranged Husband Stephen Belafonte Settle Domestic Violence Claims in Divorce: Report

Melanie “Mel B” Brown and husband Stephen Belafonte seem to have settled some of the issues in their contentious divorce ahead of their trial, set to begin Nov. 13.

The couple, who are ending their marriage after 10 years wed, reached an agreement in the domestic violence portion of their divorce, TMZ reports — with the former Spice Girl agreeing to drop the temporary restraining order she filed in April against Belafonte.

Brown, 42, had accused her ex of physically and emotionally abusing her, alleging in her TRO filing that she was “in fear” for her life and that Belafonte’s alleged abuse ramped up when her career was on an upswing.

Belafonte, 42, and Brown — who wed in Las Vegas in June 2007 — also settled a portion of their property division, TMZ reports.

The former couple’s divorce has been a nasty battle since Brown filed in March and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their 6-year-old daughter, Madison. Brown also requested to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support in her filing. (PEOPLE confirmed in July Brown was ordered to pay Belafonte $40,000 per month in temporary spousal support and pay for $140,000 in attorney fees and forensic fees on Belafonte’s behalf.)

Amid her restraining order filings in April, Brown claimed that Belafonte hired a German exchange student, Lorraine Gilles, to be their nanny and pitted the two women against each other. Brown claimed the nanny’s relationship with Belafonte became sexual and that he impregnated her before demanding an abortion.

She was granted a restraining order against Gilles in April, but Gilles in turn sued Brown for defamation, claiming her pregnancy was the result of a one-night stand. Their battle remains unresolved.

Meanwhile in October, new details of Brown and Belafonte’s marriage emerged in a court proceeding in Los Angeles, with Brown claiming Belafonte drugged her throughout “much to most” of the relationship, according to his lawyer, Philip Cohen, as reported by multiple outlets.

“Miss Brown now takes the position she was drugged by Mr. Belafonte throughout the course of the marriage,” Cohen said in L.A. Superior Court. Belafonte and his legal team responded to Brown’s allegations, claiming they are “nothing more than a smear campaign.”

Also in court in October, Brown’s lawyers said Belafonte had at least 56 videos, a third of which were “of a sexual nature,” according to The Sun. Susan Wiesner, a member of Brown’s legal team, said “90 percent” of the videos were of the former Spice Girl and were made without Brown’s consent. Belafonte’s lawyers dismissed the claim, arguing that the videos were “consensual.”

Hearings between Brown and Belafonte’s legal teams remain ongoing.