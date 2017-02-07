Mel B Sends Love to Husband After Nearly 10 Years of Marriage: ‘B—-es Wish They Had This’

Melanie “Mel B” Brown and husband Stephen Belafonte will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in June. And though they haven’t hit the milestone event just yet, the 41-year-old former Spice Girl isn’t wasting any time gushing about her love.

In a touching photo posted to her Instagram account on Monday, Brown can be seen kissing Belafonte’s cheek as he stared into the camera.

“My baby boo @stephenthinks11,” she wrote in the photo’s caption. “We have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger. You loved me before I even [knew] how to really love myself. You are my world, honey…”

It wasn’t all sweet nothings though. The America’s Got Talent judge wasn’t afraid to throw a joking jab at her 41-year-old husband.

“Let’s not forget you are a bit of a d—head too,” she wrote.

Brown gave a slew of hashtags to the post, including “#tenyearsmarried,” “#fightfortheoneyoulove,” “#theysaiditwouldntlast” and “#bitcheswishtheyhadthis.”

But no matter how much she loves her husband, Brown wasn’t afraid to bring it back to the main focus: herself. “#nowtalkaboutme,” she joked.

Snuggle time at our house right now,I love my family more than anything in the whole wide world,hurry up and get home Phoenix,I feel very blessed to have such a tight bond,it's unbreakable #myfamilyismylife #truepureunconditionallove #mysexyhubby #alldifferentshades #nyc🗽 A photo posted by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Jan 18, 2017 at 6:20pm PST

Brown and Belafonte married in 2007 after five months of dating. The two have a blended family — including daughter Madison Brown Belafonte, 5, Brown’s daughters Angel Iris Murphy Brown, 9, and Phoenix Chi Gulzar, 17 (from her relationships with ex-boyfriend Eddie Murphy and ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar, respectively), and Giselle Belafonte, 12 (from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Nicole Contreras).

The singer formerly known as “Scary Spice” has been busy with reality TV over the years, but is returning to music.

She recently reunited with Spice Girls alums Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell and Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton to form their a new spinoff group GEM (a name made from the initials of their first names).

While they’ve yet to confirm it on social media, their new single, “A Song for Her,” leaked in November. The tune is a feel-good pop power anthem for women longing for a little more “girl power” in their lives.