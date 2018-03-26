Mel B Appears to Have Mark on Her Face as Court Battle with Ex-Husband Continues

While leaving the set of America’s Got Talent on Sunday, Melanie Brown was seen with what appeared to be a mysterious mark on her face.

The Spice Girls singer, 42, was spotted in Pasadena, California, wearing a navy blue sweater with white stripes and leggings, with a red mark visible under her eye — although it appeared Brown was trying to conceal it with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Melanie Brown Splash News

This outing comes amid continued court battles with her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

Earlier this month, Belafonte responded to the America’s Got Talent judge’s request to deny his visitation rights with his stepdaughter, Brown’s 10-year-old daughter Angel, whose biological father is Eddie Murphy.

The Spice Girl is also mom to daughters Phoenix, 19, (whose father is Jimmy Gulzar) and 6-year-old Madison, who is Belafonte’s child.

In the documents, which were obtained by TMZ, Belafonte alleged that Brown is addicted to drugs and alcohol and went on to cite numerous drug and alcohol-related incidents against her.

In addition, Belafonte denied showing Angel, Phoenix and Madison ISIS beheading videos, which Brown previously claimed left the girls disturbed.

Melanie Brown and Stephen Belafonte Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

One week earlier, Brown, citing the “ISIS beheading video,” filed documents attempting to block Belafonte from spending time with his 10-year-old stepdaughter. Brown’s eldest child Phoenix also gave a declaration.

“He got us all to watch men being beheaded with chainsaws by ISIS, as we were in the kitchen and he was cooking,” Phoenix said in the March 1 filing about the incident, which occurred during her 16th birthday trip with friends.

Later in her statements, Phoenix also shared: “He would be very aggressive with Angel and Maddie if they broke the ‘rules,’ like talking when he was on the phone. He would just yell really up close to them.”

After 10 years of marriage, Brown and Belafonte finalized their divorce in December 2017. The legal separation came nine months after she filed for divorce in March.

In October 2017, the exes, who share custody of Madison, reached an agreement on the domestic violence portion of their divorce with Brown agreeing to drop the temporary restraining order she had filed in April against Belafonte.

PEOPLE confirmed in July 2017 that Brown was ordered to pay Belafonte $40,000 per month in temporary spousal support and pay for $140,000 in attorney fees and forensic fees on Belafonte’s behalf.