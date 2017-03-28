Mel B Without Wedding Ring in First Public Appearance Since Filing for Divorce from Stephen Belafonte

Mel B made her first public appearance since filing for divorce from estranged husband Stephen Belafonte after 10 years of marriage

The former Spice Girl member, 41, showed up at the season 12 kickoff of America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California.

The singer opted for a plunging metallic gold and silver Nadine Merabi jumpsuit with pointed black heels and hoop earrings. Noticeably missing was her wedding band on her left ring finger.

Mel B was joined by fellow AGT judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel as well as host Tyra Banks.

PEOPLE confirmed on Mar. 20 that she filed for divorce from Belafonte, 41, just months shy of their 10-year wedding anniversary. The couple secretly married in June 2007 in Las Vegas after five months of dating and renewed their vows over a year later in November 2008.

In divorce papers obtained by PEOPLE, Mel B listed the date of separation as December 28, 2016 and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, Madison Brown Belafonte, 5. In addition, she has requested to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support.

Earlier this month, the mother of three announced that her father died after a five-year battle with cancer. America’s Got Talent reportedly canceled filming on Mar. 5 – 6 due to the family death, adding another hurdle to the show’s new season after Nick Cannon quit as host.

Season 12 of America’s Got Talent premieres on NBC on May 30.