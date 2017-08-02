Mel B Pens Moving Tribute to Late Father Months After His Death: ‘I Just Wanted One Last Hug’

Melanie “Mel B” Brown is remembering her late father, Martin Brown, nearly five months after he lost a long battle with cancer.

The former Spice Girl, 42, shared a throwback Instagram photo of herself with her father, in which she sported a big smile as he gave a sweet smirk.

“I just wanted one last hug for you and to no [sic] how much I really love you #ripdad🙏 #daddysgirl,” she captioned the shot.

Brown announced the death in March, revealing in an Instagram post that Martin passed away after a five-year fight with multiple myeloma.

“Both of us his children were by his side and would like to say thank you to St. Gemma’s and all the doctors and nurses for there [sic] amazing care and support over the years,” she wrote, referring to her sister Danielle. She concluded the post: “Be Free Dad.”

The new tribute comes weeks after Brown’s spousal support battle with her ex Stephen Belafonte has appeared to come to a close.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that a judge ordered the America’s Got Talent star to pay Belafonte $40,000 per month in temporary spousal support.

Brown filed for divorce in March after nearly 10 years of marriage and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Madison. She also requested to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support in her filing.

A month later, Brown filed for a temporary restraining order against Belafonte and accused him of physically and emotionally abusing her. Brown alleged in her T.R.O. filing that she was “in fear” for her life and that Belafonte’s alleged abuse ramped up when her career was on an upswing.

The full divorce hearing is due to begin on Sept. 25